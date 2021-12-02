In just a few hours one of the most attractive offers that we have experienced since last week will end. We talk about the Xiaomi Pad 5 with almost 100 euros discount that we can purchase from Spain, with a two-year warranty, but that ends in less than 6 hours.

For only 309 euros we can buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 at Goboo, one of the last official distributors of Xiaomi in Spain. For this, the sales platform offers us two discount coupons of 40 and 20 euros that are applied automatically once we add the product to the basket.

In addition, in Goboo you can also find the Xiaomi Smart Pen with 20 euros discount or even, this screen protector to avoid scratches. Two essential accessories that will perfectly match your Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi Pad 5, everything that this tablet offers us

Introduced just a few months ago, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has become one of the most desired Xiaomi products of the moment, especially thanks to its great quality / price ratio that make it a really recommendable product.

For this, Xiaomi has incorporated a powerful Snapdragon 860 and an 11-inch screen and WQHD + resolution capable of reaching 120Hz with compatibility with Dolby Vision. A multimedia center that also has several speakers distributed in an enveloping way.