Discount for Cyber ​​Monday at El Corte Inglés for one of LG’s new Smart TVs with OLED panel for less than 1,000 euros.

Cyber ​​Monday discounts are not being bad at all and at the very least they are following in the wake of the great Black Friday deals that we have just left behind. And as an example the offer of this LG Smart TV with OLED panel.

It’s about the LG OLED55CX6LA, a 55-inch TV (138.8 cm diagonal) with an OLED panel that has dropped 550 euros at a stroke during this sale day. Now you can buy it in El Corte Inglés for only 949 euros.



This 55 “OLED panel TV is one of the best on the market for its processing quality, color settings and sound, among other premium details.

Its normal price is 1,499 euros, so you they have discounted 36% of the original price. Quite a significant discount for a Smart TV of this size.

What’s more, it is a television with OLED panelso you’ll get the best color contrast with more vivid colors, deeper blacks, and a higher brightness level. It is one of the best features of these TVs, being able to watch movies with a much higher quality of vision than LCDs.

Also has 4K, HDR10, HDR Dolby Vision video support and support for Dolby Atmos sound with its 40W speakers.

Despite the fact that it is already one of the majority formats on the market, there is still a halo of urban legend and myths about 4K televisions.

If you have an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, you are interested in knowing what it has HDMI 2.1 connections with a bandwidth capable of supporting 8K images and 120Hz.

It has webOS 6, the latest version of the operating system that LG uses to show all the functions, streaming applications and download more from its store. And it has a WiFi connection and Bluetooth 5.0 to connect peripherals such as headphones.