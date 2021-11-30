This Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday has brought us great deals on Xiaomi products. An example of this has been the Xiaomi Pad 5, which we can still buy with almost 100 euros discount, with shipping from Spain and a two-year warranty.

Taking into account the great reception that this offer has had, the Goboo platform has activated the offer of the Xiaomi Pad 5, being able to reserve it for only 309 euros (apply the coupons of € 40 and € 20 discount). Once the reservation is finished, the shipment will be made on December 2.

In addition, in Goboo we can also find the Xiaomi Smart Pen with 20 euros discount or even, a Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for only 31 euros. Two essential offers that will perfectly match your Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi Pad 5, everything that this tablet offers us

The Xiaomi Pad 5 has become one of the most desired Xiaomi products of the moment, especially for its great quality / price ratio. Now, for only 309 we can take this tablet that stands out for its high performance thanks to Snapdragon 860.

In addition, the Xiaomi Pad 5 stands out above the rest for its 11-inch screen and WQHD + resolution. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and compatibility with Dolby Vision. A multimedia center that also has several speakers distributed in an enveloping way.