The promotion is only accessible to new registrations in Movistar, and is incompatible with previous promotions lasting more than 6 months on any Movistar product or service in the last 12 months. The duration of this price will be 9 months, then it will become € 44 per month with VAT included. Run that only lasts until the 17th of this month!

And, if it was already crazy to have 300 Mb for € 14.90, now you have 600 Mb for the same price. Take advantage because this fiber offer , which will only be available these last days of promotion . In addition, the rate also includes unlimited calls to national landlines. In general terms, during the 9 months that this price will last, you will save more than € 260, which represents an offer of 66% on the original price of the rate.

As if that were not enough, Movistar does not have any type of permanence so that you can unsubscribe whenever you want, without commissions, an important fact. They will also do the installation of free fiber and they will put you a Wireless Smart WiFi Router, which, currently, the fastest that exists today.

You can contract this offer by clicking on the image above, on the link that we provide below, or if you prefer, by calling the toll-free number 900104378.

Unbeatable price for another operator

The price is unmatched in all of Spain. 600 Mbps fiber for € 14.90, even they have broken their own record! Well, his previous offer was 600 Mbps for € 19.90. No other operator in Spain matches the offer of Movistar Conecta 600 in terms of performance or price. In fact, the previous 300 Mbps offer was sold below its value, or, in other words, for which it was sold to other operators that they also used and sold their fiber.

Of course unlike other companies, without permanence. In Movistar you will not have extra commissions and you can cancel the rate when it suits you if the price does not convince you.