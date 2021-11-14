The gamer public is always on the lookout for the sale seasons to include discounts on consoles and games, and the Good end is no exception.

For editing 2021 of the Good endWe have seen that the offers are not necessarily the juiciest in terms of gaming; However, if you search well on digital and physical fronts it is possible to find promotional software.

In addition, there are cases like that of PlayStation, who officially communicated what the physical games that are part of the Good End 2021 and among them are hits like The Last of Us Part II and the whole saga Uncharted, 2021 titles like Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Returnal, and some options from a few years back, such as God of war and Ratchet & Clank.

The brand recommended consulting the participating local stores for more information, as offers and conditions may change depending on the distributor, although the discount percentages that you will see in the list obey the data provided by PlayStation.

Without further ado, these are the physical games of PlayStation that are on sale in the Good End 2021 (ends November 16):

PS5 and PS4

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 40%

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – fifty%

PS5

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – 29%

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 29%

Demon’s Souls – 42%

Returnal – 29%

The Nioh Collection – 42%

MLB The Show 21 – 38%

PS4

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – 33%

The Last of Us Part II – 42%

MLB The Show 21 – 47%

Death Stranding – 31%

Days Gone – fifty%

Nioh 2 – fifty%

MediEvil Remastered – 33%

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – fifty%

PS4 Hits

The Last of Us Remastered – 30%

God of War – 30%

God of War III Remastered – 30%

Ratchet & Clank – 30%

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – 30%

Gran Turismo Sport – 30%

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – 30%

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – 30%

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – 30%

PS VR

Hombre de Hierro – fifty%