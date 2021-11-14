Nov 14, 2021 at 12:34 PM CET

EFE

Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Tunisia, six of the teams with the best record and the largest World Cup pedigree in Africa, will have to play their ticket for the second qualifying round in the last match, many of them in “duels to death “with direct rivals, who could open the World Cup to a bunch of newcomers.

Only Egypt, Morocco, Mali and Senegal have done their homework on time and face the last day of the group stage with their sights already set on the stage of the direct two-legged qualifiers from which the five representatives of the continent will come out.

In Group A, the reigning African champions, Algeria, will play their place in the next round in Algiers on Tuesday against a surprising but irregular Burkina Faso, considered one of the African teams that have made the most progress in recent years.

Under the baton of Kamou Bad, one of the pioneers of Burkina Faso football in the 1980s, and the experience of men like Charles Kaboré (Dynamo Kiev), the captain struggled in French football and use, and Bertrand Traoré, Aston Vila attacker, Burkina arrives at the last date with the need to achieve a victory away from home that would be doubly historic.

Despite the setback, he came at home against Niger, who started an unexpected draw and left “Los sementales” with 11 points, two behind Algeria.

Thus, the team led by Ryad mahrez, Manchester City star, it serves him both to win and draw to win the group victory and continue to advance in the dream of returning to a final phase of the World Cup after the absence in Russia 2018 and the remarkable sensations he left in Brazil 2014, where she advanced to the second round and then put then-champion Germany into a lot of trouble.

TUNIS AND NIGERIA, ON WIRE

In group B, Tunisia, the first African team in the FIFA rankings, this week missed its opportunity to avoid last-minute scares when they were defeated at home in Malabo against Equatorial Guinea (1-0), which now has a minimum option to snatch the classification.

The team led by players like Emilio Nsue (Apoel) or Pablo Ganet (Real Murcia), and directs Dani guindos will have to win next week against Mauritania and wait for the miracle that the “Aguilas de Cartago, led by the veteran Wahbi khazri (Saint-Étienne), lose in the Tunisian capital against Zambia, which with just seven points does not play anything in the stake.

In group C, Nigeria, one of the traditional African teams in the World Cups, and the inexperienced Cape Verde will play on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, a place with a slight advantage for the “Green Eagles” of Victor osimhen (Napóles), which is served by a draw against “the blue sharks” that leads George “Djaniny” Tavares, Trabzonspor attacker.

CAMEROON AND IVORY COAST, ONE WILL STAY OUT

While in group D, two teams with a brilliant World Cup past, such as Ivory Coast and Cameroon, come to the last day with the only certainty that one of them will not be in the first World Cup to be played in winter.

The powerful team of Serge Aurier (Villareal), Sébastien Haller (Ajax), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) lead the group with 13 points – one more than Vincent Aboubakar’s Cameroon (Al Nasser), André Onana (Ajax) and Eric Maxim Choupo–Moting (Bayern Munich) -, thanks to their victory (3-0) this Saturday against Mozambique.

And he travels to the Cameroonian capital with the advantage that a draw also serves to guarantee his passage to the next round.

BENIN AND CONGO, THE SURPRISES

In Group G, Ghana this week lost a golden opportunity to close in on South Africa in the table by failing to draw against Ethiopia in Adis. Abeba (1-1), while the “Bafana, Bafana”, fulfilled their obligation and beat Zimbabwe by the minimum (1-0) with an early goal from Aaron Mokoena (Cape Town).

The “black stars”, who lead Asamoah Gyan (Legon Cities FC). Thomas Party (Arsenal) and André Ayew (Al-Saad, Qatar), must win this Sunday at home to the Belgian team Hugo broos and do it also by more than two goals difference to maintain their World Cup aspiration.

Finally, in group H, the surprising Benin and the Democratic Republic of the Congo of Cédric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan) qualifying will also be played this Sunday at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa with an advantage for those of Jodel Dossou (Clermont) and Stéphane Sessègnon (Gençlerbirli & gbreve; i, Turkey), which he serves with a draw at his rival’s home.