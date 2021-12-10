Invasion says goodbye, definitely?

As we already advanced you in the headline, today the Invasion series has issued its Chapter 10, which is the last of the first season. It has not yet been officially confirmed if there will be a second, but given the unexpected success it is having among users, the company is likely to seriously consider the idea of ​​making a new season.

Who if it approaches its final outcome is Dickinson, which advances in its third and final season with chapter 27 (the seventh of this season). To this is added Swagger, the series inspired by Kevin Durant and that has already issued its ninth chapter, in this case its first season. By last, The Shrink Next Door It has also issued its seventh episode of the first season.

More premieres from next week

Next Friday the film The Song of the Swan, which is also known as Swan Song by its original name in English. A film of the deep dramatic genre, revealing the harsh story of a family man who, due to illness, must face his last days in the best possible way.