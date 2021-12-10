New Friday of premieres on Apple TV + and it is that, despite being weaker after a very busy year, the platform’s machinery does not stop and we find ourselves again with the broadcast of new episodes of some of its series. In addition, we already have some confirmations of upcoming releases on the horizon that point to be very interesting.
Invasion says goodbye, definitely?
As we already advanced you in the headline, today the Invasion series has issued its Chapter 10, which is the last of the first season. It has not yet been officially confirmed if there will be a second, but given the unexpected success it is having among users, the company is likely to seriously consider the idea of making a new season.
Who if it approaches its final outcome is Dickinson, which advances in its third and final season with chapter 27 (the seventh of this season). To this is added Swagger, the series inspired by Kevin Durant and that has already issued its ninth chapter, in this case its first season. By last, The Shrink Next Door It has also issued its seventh episode of the first season.
More premieres from next week
Next Friday the film The Song of the Swan, which is also known as Swan Song by its original name in English. A film of the deep dramatic genre, revealing the harsh story of a family man who, due to illness, must face his last days in the best possible way.
And in the absence of confirming new releases before the end of the year, something that could still happen, we would already have to look at 2022 with premieres like those of Macbeth the January 14. This is a new film produced by Apple and, as you may have already suspected, is a new adaptation of the well-known play by William Shakespeare.
In the field of series, the January 21st It will be an important day, since the Servant Season 3, the chilling thriller by M. Night Shyamalan that has dazzled so many users. And, that day too, will come The Afterparty, another intense thriller in which the story of a murder at a party will be told from the point of view of its different protagonists.
We remember that 2022 will come loaded with other premieres that, in the absence of confirming an exact date, are scheduled for this year:
- Cycles (series – 3rd season)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (film)
- The Mosquito Coast (series – 2nd season)
- Laison (Serie)
- Magic johsnon (docuseries)
- Now and Then (Serie)
- For all mankind (series – 3rd season)
- Ted lasso (series – 3rd season)
- Tehran (series – 2nd season)
- The Reluctant Traveler (new program)