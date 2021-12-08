Dec 07, 2021 at 19:27 CET

Ronald goncalves

The Amorebieta and The palms, with the aim of continuing with Day 20 of LaLiga SmartBank, they will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Sunday in the Urritxe.

In the first instance, the premises directed by Íñigo Vélez are positioned in the 20 place of the classification with 17 points and -7 in the goal differential and therefore in the relegation zone. In this sense, its history by league records a victory over Malaga (2-1), a draw with Zaragoza (1-1), a defeat against Oviedo (2-0) and a defeat against Lugo (3-1).

As for your adversaries, Pepe Mel’s squad is located in sixth place in the table with 30 points and +3 in goal differential, that is to say, in the league zone. Likewise, their recent meetings indicate a victory over Sporting de Gijón (1-0), a defeat against Leganés (4-1), a defeat against Malaga (2-1) and a defeat against Zaragoza (3-2).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Amorebieta and The palms of the Day 20 of LaLiga SmartBank 2021-2022 will take place this Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.