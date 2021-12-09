Dec 09, 2021 at 08:32 CET

David Page

Big industry it is mobilized urgently to get electricity at prices prior to the energy crisis for 2022 that it anticipates will be black. Large industrial consumers pressure the Government to achieve more aid and bonuses on your bill, higher tax cuts permanently and also for to force electrics now renewable plants to sign contracts at reasonable prices for next year in full spiral of increases.

“We urgently need to close electricity supply contracts at reasonable prices. The year 2022 is going to be critical. We need energy & rdquor ;, alert Fernando Soto, general director of the Association of Large Energy Consumption Companies (AEGE), in which giants like ArcelorMittal, Acerinox, Sidenor, Sener, Ferroatlántica or Tubos Reunidos.

Employers anticipate that some factories will simply not be able to cope with the intermittent shutdowns that are already taking place to lower energy costs, and that they will not be able to withstand another year of high electricity prices.

AEGE expressly demands that the Ministry for Ecological Transition undertake a legal reform that forces renewable energy plants that have a guaranteed remuneration (Recore regimen) to contribute as of January 1 part of its electricity production at a fixed price for use by large consumers. A reform that the Government valued until a few weeks ago to apply even more ambitiously and that it ended up discarding due to the lack of consensus and the blisters that it raised in different areas of the electricity sector.

In fact, the Ministry commanded by Vice President Teresa Ribera studied taking out of the electricity wholesale market during 2022 all the production of the Recore plants -about 85 terawatt hours per year- to cover at fixed prices not only the consumption of large industrial groups, but also to supply the more than 10 million domestic customers covered by the regulated electricity tariff. The electrointensive consumers They are now demanding that the Government resume the initiative and apply it immediately to cover the electricity demand of industrial factories.

The facilities of the specific remuneration scheme for renewables, cogeneration and waste (Recore) previously received aid in the form of bonuses and now have a guaranteed return linked to the investment made. These renewable plants are guaranteed a 7.1% profitability for 25 years, which for next year translates into a price of almost 59 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

And that is the price that AEGE aspires to be set by the Government apart from that renewable production that is reserved for bilateral contracts with industrial plants in 2022. In recent months the wholesale electricity market, which industrial groups are turning to to buy the The majority of electricity has been installed consistently above 200 euros MWh in recent months.

Refusal of mandatory sale

The renewable sector rejects the imposition of the mandatory sale of part of the Recore production at the regulated price. “Another drastic change in regulation would hurt us. Changing the rules of the game again would damage the image as a country and as a sector & rdquor ;, explains the general director of APPA Renewables, José María González Moya.

The association of renewable energy companies grants, in any case, that the Government encourages green energy producers to sign bilateral agreements for the sale of electricity at stable prices with industrial companies. “It has to be voluntary, the sector cannot be forced to stop selling in the wholesale market due to a temporary situation of high prices & rdquor ;.

Other voices in the renewable sector are more direct in their criticism of industrial groups for their energy contracting strategy. “In 2019 and 2020, when the electricity market was at 20 or 30 euros per MWh, we were knocking on all the doors of industrial companies to sign supply contracts at stable prices. The industry made a conscious choice and then did not want to hire in the medium or long term because it was cheaper to buy at market prices & rdquor ;, explains an executive from the renewable sector. “Now that the electricity market prices are high, they do want the contracts they rejected & rdquor ;.

Own auction

AEGE continues working to carry out a renewable energy auction in the first quarter of 2022 to buy electricity at a fixed price for years with which to avoid the increases in electricity and lower your energy bill, as advanced by El Periódico de España. The association is making progress in developing the specific conditions of its own system of renewable auctions outside of those organized by the Government and which are reserved for electrointensive consumers.

The plans of large industries go through summon wind and photovoltaic producers to present their offers for the sale of electricity at a fixed price. Subsequently, industrial and electricity companies would sign bilateral power purchase agreements or PPAs (‘power purchase agreement’), which would have the endorsement of the State through the guarantee fund for the electrointensive industry, managed by the Spanish Insurance Company. Export Credit (CESCE).

“The energy that the industrial groups buy through this auction will be for supplies in 2023 or 2024. The problem is that we do not have energy for 2022 & rdquor ;, sums up Fernando Soto, from AEGE. “We need electricity for next year or the situation of many industrial companies is going to be very complicated.”

“Bird in hand”

Recore’s renewable plants are guaranteed a 7.1% return over 25 years (for some that guarantee amounts to 7.4%) and every three years the income actually received with those insured by the electrical system is adjusted. At the end of the period, that will be the profitability that the energy installations will obtain, but each triennium the income is calculated to adapt them. The next adjustment is planned for the end of 2022.

If the electricity market has had low prices and the guaranteed profitability has not been reached, they are given an additional remuneration. If electricity prices have been high and plants have entered above their guaranteed profitability, companies return the surplus with downward adjustments to profitability in subsequent years.

Even though in the end revenue will be adjusted to guaranteed profitabilityFrom the renewable sector, it is rejected that forcing them to now sell part of the production at the regulated price has a neutral impact on their accounts. “Recore renewables are now entering more due to the high market prices, but we are using this income to repay loans and reduce interest & rdquor ;, summary from an implicated company. “Frankly, bird in hand is better& rdquor ;.