12/26/2021 On at 22:46 CET

Araceli Munoz

Gone are the years in which the great family sagas dedicated a good part of their assets to the real estate sector, building their fortunes in the heat of all types of real estate, at a time when the most risky were launched to invest in listed entities. Now, with the volatility of the financial markets and with a real estate business that offers more modest capital gains, the volume of families that is launched to invest in the venture capital business is large. The Urgell (founders of Pachá), Manuel Lao (founder of Cirsa), the Cosentinos, the Fluxá (owner of Camper and 30% of the Iberostar hotel company) or the tennis player Rafael Nadal they are some of the last great patrimonies that have ventured to invest in this industry, until a few years ago limited to a few.

The pioneer family in venture capital in Spain it was the Abelló, which started Torreal in the 1990s after the sale of Antibióticos de León for 58.2 billion of the old pesetas (about 350 million euros today). Through Torreal, managed by Miguel Abelló after the retirement of his father Juan Abelló last year, have starred in huge investments in Spain such as Airtel, Agbar, Navidul, Oscar Mayer, Pepe Jeans, Famosa, Aernnova, Telepizza or Talgo, among others.

Currently, the family assets amount to more than 2,200 million euros. Another well-known saga that opted for venture capital 14 years ago was that of the Marches, who set up Artá ​​Capital and have already invested 600 million euros in companies such as Flex, Mecalux, Pepe Jeans or Alvinesa, among others. Earlier this summer, Corporación Financiera Alba (the March investment holding company) sold its stake in this venture capital manager, which has begun to operate independently.

However, the scheme that the Abelló and the Marches have followed is not the usual one, that of a common venture capital fund that takes shares in companies directly. Nowadays, the great fortunes that are thrown into this niche do so through a figure known as fund of funds: they invest in different management companies in order to reduce the risk that would imply investing directly in different companies (for which a specific team or manager is needed) and diversifying the source of their income. Thus, large estates create a venture capital company (SCR) managed by other financial advisers with knowledge in this business, such as Altamar, Arcano, MdF Family Partners, among others.

Sensing this eager interest, the banks are working to democratize venture capital investment and that the most modest patrimonies can also allocate resources to this niche. They do through specific funds that they set up for their clients, which are then managed by third parties or their teams, with different themes: from renewable energy to student residences to infrastructures. The most advanced bank in this strategy is Bankinter, which in 2017 launched Helia (its renewable fund) together with Plenium Partners, and has successfully developed other investment vehicles focused on other areas.

Parallel, the stock market regulator (the CNMV) wants to lower the minimum investment ticket required to 100,000 euros. In any case, experts warn that venture capital is not for everyone, because you must have a series of basic knowledge to know what to expect from these investments: capital disbursements are at certain times, you cannot withdraw the capital until after a period of time and the benefits can arrive in a period of between five to ten years depending on the fund.

The demonization of the sicavs

The rise of large wealth due to this type of investment is not accidental, as is the choice of the figure of the venture capital company when structuring them. SCRs provide a number of tax advantages interesting for this investor profile: they have exemptions to correct double taxation (the investees of the funds already pay their corresponding taxes) or a 99% exemption, somewhat less frequent in Spain. In fact, this boom is also produced as a result of the tightening in recent months of the taxation of other more well-known figures such as the sicavs.

From next January 1, the sicavs will have to prove that they are made up of 100 partners who contribute at least 2,500 euros each if they want to keep their taxation reduced to 1%. Otherwise, they will have to pay 25% of the results in corporation tax. This has set off the alarm bells among Spanish private banks, which often recommended these large estates to take advantage of the tax benefits offered by the sicavs. Now, as different financial sources have explained to this newspaper, they are working to find alternatives such as creating networks of investors to bring them together under the umbrella of the same sicav and be able to take advantage of reduced taxation.