12/27/2021 Act. At 11:36 CET

EFE

The number of large defaulters with the Treasury stood at 7,277 at the end of August, 88% more than in the previous list, after the criteria have been tightened, since now those who owe more than 600,000 euros (instead of a million) and also those responsible for solidarity.

According to the data provided this Monday by the Tax Agency, the amount owed as it appears in the list amounts to € 18.2 billion, 29.4% more, although it must be taken into account that 3,000 million appear duplicates, since they compute both in the main debtor and in the joint and several debtor.

The Tax Agency will publish this Monday the list with the names of the debtors at 1:00 p.m.