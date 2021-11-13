The trend of launching cyberattacks for the identity theft of large brands is on the rise, these are presented in greater volume on social networks, on third-party platforms and websites, affecting the reputation of companies, since it has a fraud effect in the face of end users, according to specialists.

Juan Carlos Campuzano, director of the Mnemo Cyber ​​Incident Attention Center, pointed out that one of the most affected sectors is the automotive sector, precisely because its focus is the sale of vehicles, but also other lines that are framed in the main brands are seen besieged by identity theft.

“I would say that the main 500 brands present in Mexico are many of those that are in these identity theft scenarios, precisely because of the closeness that brands have with the end user,” he explained.

In that sense, Mnemo manages from 40 to 500 monthly unsubscribe from internet sites due to identity theft or brand abuse, this depends on the size of the brand.

For Campuzano, all part of a lack of internal policy to limit the use of images of organizations, “when there is no such policy, unfortunately, because any employee or even an outsider can make use of logos, to publish products.”

He highlighted cases such as the websites of phishing, where they supplant the identity and is linked to obtaining credentials and in social networks, it is more on the side of the use of logos or fraudulent messages that are not authorized by the organizations.

For his part, Gilberto Vicente, head of Security, Compliance and Identity at Microsoft Mexico, commented that identity theft is the number one problem that organizations and individuals face in these times and from this impersonation another series of threats arise and attacks.

“This is an issue that affects us as a country, (…) our last digital defense report that was released by Microsoft a few days ago, we have data that behind 7 out of 10 attacks originate from identity theft” , he indicated.

Microsoft in addition to highlighting the problem of identity theft, has recently detected a genuine increase in attacks targeting the supply chain that guides industrial networks, which in the past were somehow disconnected from the world of IT, but that today, taking advantage of factors such as mobility and what internet connectivity represents, has made the degree of exposure of these environments an attractive target for cybercriminals who seek theft of intellectual property or digital extortion, he added.

Given this, both experts told Forbes Mexico It is advisable to pay close attention to digital hygiene practices, as well as user and organization education, as this will make a difference.

