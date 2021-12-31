Esapekka Lappi is back at Toyota Gazoo Racing. After abandoning the team’s discipline at the end of 2018 and finding no success at Citroën – three podiums – and M-Sport, the Finnish rider has become the perfect complement to Sébastien Ogier. In fact, Lappi will be at the controls of the third Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 of the formation in the tests that are ruled out by Sébastien Ogier in his partial program. For the moment, Esapekka will not start the Monte Carlo RallyThis being the only safe point of a program that is yet to be defined and that will depend on Ogier’s decisions. With everything, Lappi has already been able to test the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on asphalt and get to know a little better the vehicle with which it will compete throughout 2022.

On your way back to ‘home’, Esapekka Lappi got behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris WRC at the last Rally Finland, achieving a positive fourth place. With this base, Lappi has been able to draw his first conclusions on the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and the notable differences that separate the two models: «It felt different after watching it roll. I think the transmission is closer to a ‘Rally2’ car and maybe the driving style should go more in that direction. Obviously there are other aspects, such as the extra weight, but we also have more power. It’s a rally car so there should be no problem adapting. In the test that I participated, we tried many different things, but it was very good to be back ».

The ‘different’ Monte Carlo rallies for Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Read news

One of the key points of the new ‘Rally1’, something on which the vast majority of the drivers of the WRC, it will be the use that the hybrid system can give and the power of 100 kW that they will be able to obtain temporarily. In this regard, Esapekka Lappi recognizes that it will not be easy to choose the right moment to use it: «Using hybrid power is not going to be entirely easy. In the road tests, understand more where and how you are going to use this extra boost, among other things because they almost give you a mark, but in the sections you will have to prepare more than before. You have to choose the strategy and that makes everything more difficult. Sweden is probably my first event. I still don’t know exactly what my program will be, but I want to do my job and help the team».