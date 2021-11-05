Defense and Justice-Rosario Central and Lanús-Students, the matches of the day

The Argentine Professional Soccer League entered its final stretch and several teams seek to get closer to the goals that were set at the beginning of the season. At the beginning of Date 20, Defense and Justice will receive Rosario Central and Lanús will face Estudiantes.

DEFENSE AND JUSTICE-CENTRAL ROSARY:

Defense and Justice and Rosario Central fight for a place in the South American Cup

At Norberto Tomaghello will get rid a real battle for a place in the next Copa Sudamericana. From 19, Defense and Justice will face Rosario Central. The referee will be Fernando Rapallini and will televise TNT Sports.

The Falcon, who won in five of his last six presentations, does not stop climbing positions and is excited to ensure his presence in an international competition. Those of Florencio Varela, who with 31 units appear in the fifth position in the standings, hold a total of 43 points in the Annual Table and appear only one behind Racing, last classified.

The technical director Sebastián Beccacece has in mind to put on the court the same eleven that come from beating the Academy 2 to 1 in the Cylinder last day.

The ScoundrelAlthough it comes from losing to Union, it accumulated an undefeated in four games and is another of the teams that seeks to tour South America next semester. The Rosario, who roam the middle of the table (36), accumulate a total of 42 points and is two of Avellaneda’s.

The Kily González would carry out two variants: the entry of Emmanuel Ojeda by the injured Leandro Desábato and Gastón Ávila, who met his suspension date, will return to replace Ricardo Garay.

Probable formations:

Defense and Justice: Ezequiel Unsain; Nicolás Tripicchio, Adonis Frías, Nazareno Colombo, Marcelo Benítez; Gabriel Hachen, Kevin Gutiérrez; Francisco Pizzini, Walter Bou, Carlos Rotondi; and Miguel Merentiel. DT: Sebastian Beccacece

Rosario Central: Jorge Broun; Damián Martínez, Facundo Almada, Gastón Ávila, Lautaro Blanco; Nicolás Ferreyra, Gino Infantino, Emannuel Ojeda, Francisco Lo Celso; Lucas Gamba and Marco Ruben. DT: Cristian González.

Stadium: Norberto Tomaghello

Referee: Fernando Rapallini

Hour: 19

Television: TNT Sports

LANÚS-STUDENTS:

Lanús and Estudiantes close the day on Friday

The activity of the day will continue in the South, with a vibrant confrontation between two of the main entertainers of the contest. From 21.15, Lanús and Estudiantes will collide in a key duel at the top of the table and in the dispute to get closer to the next Copa Libertadores. The referee will be Patricio Loustau and will televise TNT Sports.

The GarnetAlthough he appears in the third position with 34 points and accumulates an undefeated of four presentations, he has not won at home in his last two presentations (Banfield and Talleres). With his victory against Argentinos Juniors last day he accumulates 53 points, which allows them to be the best located in the South American Cup area.

For this duel Luis Zubeldia will have to make up for two absences of weight, such as those of the injured Diego Braghieri and that of the championship scorer José Sand. The technical director would be inclined by the income of Matías Pérez in the defense and the Pepo De La Vega on the offensive.

The PinchaOn the other hand, he is going through a bad streak that took him a bit away from the vanguard positions and gave up some ground in the dispute for international competitions. He has not won seven games (five draws and two losses) and stands in eighth position with 28 points. Those from La Plata accumulate a total of 50 units, so today they would be entering the South American Cup.

Ricardo Zielinski will make a variation with respect to the 11 that comes from equalizing against the leader River Plate, since Matías Pellegrini will enter for the Uruguayan Manuel Castro, injured.

Probable formations:

Lanús: Lautaro Morales; Brian Aguirre, Guillermo Burdisso, Matías Pérez, Alexander Bernabei; Lautaro Acosta, Matías Esquivel, Jorge Morel, Ignacio Malcorra; Pedro De La Vega and José Manuel López. DT: Luis Zubeldia.

Students from La Plata: Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Agustín Rogel, Fabián Noguera, Fernando Tobio, Matías Aguirregaray; Fernando Zuqui, David Ayala, Matías Pellegrini; Gustavo Del Prete and Leandro Díaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Stadium: City of Lanús Néstor Díaz Pérez

Referee: Patrick Loustau

Hour: 21.15

Television: TNT Sports

Positions table: