They describe it as the excitement of 2021. It was born as an emotional bill for the pandemic and post-pandemic, as a consequence of the prolongation of stress and uncertainty in the face of a atypical situation that has affected, and affects, the whole world.

A mixture between demotivation, emotional exhaustion and feeling of stagnation. Together with an expert, we explore the term languor and why it is logical that it is affecting us more than we think.

Aurora López, psychologist and director of the ‘More Life Psychologists’ center, explains that it is a term that, although it does not describe pathology as such, is helping many people to name some negative feelings that are not serious but difficult for day to day. “Neither depression, nor anxiety. It’s languor.”, he warns.

The importance of recognizing it (it is not a mental illness)





“Languish is have a series of emotions that include mental exhaustion, lack of motivation, a feeling of stagnation and emptiness or boredom in the days, “says López.

The New York Times were the first to name it, referring to the term as “the ignored son of mental health”. “It feels as if one is spending the days aimlessly, looking at life through a foggy windshield,” they collect. And they explain in their pages that it is the gap between depression and well-being, the absence of well-being.

The expert maintains that the languor tarnishes our motivation, alters our ability to concentrate and triples the chances that we will reduce performance at work. “It seems to be more common than depression, and in a way it can be a major risk factor for mental illness,” he says.

Where does it come from





The term was coined by a sociologist named Corey Keyes and his research argues that the people most likely to suffer from depression or anxiety disorders in the coming years are the people who are languishing right now. Keyes defined the term languish as the opposite of flourish. “A feeling listless, restless, or general lack of interest in life“.

“This phenomenon was born in the pandemic and it describes very well its emotional bill,” the expert tells us. He also argues that it is the absence of well-being, that we live in a pandemic as a “mourning” because we had lost our normality and that now it reflects that many things have changed.

What to do against languor





Part of the problem is that when a person languishes, it is likely that you will not identify or notice the symptoms as it is a transition that happens very little by little. The first step would be to understand that we feel this way, so we can take care of our mental health.

To put a stop to it, the psychologist focuses on a new term: the flow. “That feeling of flowing with something, that is, being so attentive, concentrated and absorbed in a task that we are passionate about (And so we lose the notion of space or time) “In short, give us permission to enjoy.

It also proposes finding a daily life purpose that significantly reduce our levels of discomfort. Change the environment, sign up for new activities, discover different concerns, strengthen family or friendship ties … In this way, motivation increases and languor is reduced.

Finally, emphasize that languor is not a mental illness, but it can be alleviated by attending therapy. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, this has been one of the main demands in consultation,” he concludes.

Photos | ‘A quiet place 2’