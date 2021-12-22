Rescuers prepare to search for the missing miners after the landslide that washed them into the lake in Hpakant, Kachin, Myanmar (AFP)

A landslide in a remote jade mine in northern Burma’s Kachin state killed at least one person and left at least 70 missing on Wednesday. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, rescue officials said.

Reports were sparse in the Hpakant area, which is the center of the world’s largest and most lucrative jade mining industry. It is a region where sporadic fighting has broken out between the Burmese army and ethnic guerrilla forces.

Gayunar Rescue Team official Nyo Chaw, who was coordinating the effort, said that More than 70 miners who were digging for jade were washed into a lake a couple of hours before dawn when the landslide occurred. Dirt and debris from various mines around the village of Lonekhin slid 60 meters down a cliff and hit the miners, he explained.

At least five young women and three small tents were also buried in Wednesday’s landslide. The body of a jade worker was dug up from the heavy mud at noon, Nyo Chaw said.

“About 150 rescuers and firefighters are searching the area and so far we have found the body of a jade miner and we continue to find others,” Nyo Chaw told the Associated Press.

Hpakant is a remote, mountainous area in Kachin state, 950 kilometers north of Burma’s largest city, Yangon. A ceasefire in the region has been broken since the February 1 coup toppled Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government.

It has some of the richest jade deposits in the world, making the industry a hotbed of corruption.

The military has said it closed the jade mining in Hpakant, but some companies have been operating illegally. The mines are also a main source of income for the Kachin ethnic armed group, the Kachin Independence Army, based in Kachin state.

Jade. REUTERS / Ann Wang / File Photo

According to an official from a civil society group in Hpakant, who asked not to be identified for fear of his safety, between 20 and 50 mining companies have been operating illegal mines.

Safety has long been a concern, and the suspension of licenses in recent years has led to a flood of artisanal mining in even worse conditions.

On July 3, 2020, at least 162 people were killed in a landslide in the same area, while an accident in November 2015 left 113 dead. In that case, the victims died when a 60-meter-high mountain of dirt and debris thrown by various mines collapsed in the middle of the night, covering more than 70 huts where the miners slept.

Those killed in such accidents are usually self-employed miners who settle near giant mounds of discarded earth that has been dug up by heavy machinery. Freelancers looking for pieces of jade often work and live in abandoned mining pits at the base of mounds of earth, which become particularly unstable during the rainy season.

Most of the scavengers are unregistered migrants from other areas, making it difficult to determine exactly how many people are actually missing after these accidents, and in many cases leaving relatives of the dead in their villages of origin without knowing their destination.

(with information from AP)

KEEP READING:

Burma released Danny Fenster, the US journalist sentenced to 11 years in prison

After the coup in Burma, the army and militias burned at least 400 houses

20 people died in a Burmese prison at the hands of the military, after demanding health aid