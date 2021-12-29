It was in the plans of the British firm when it was a concept car but finally the modern Land Rover Defender came on the market without a practicable canvas roof. Despite this circumstance, the Heritage Customs team have validated the latest project at hand and will manufacture the long-awaited Defender Convertible.

At the beginning of this month of December, those of Heritage Customs presented the first sketches of the new project they had in hand. Under the long name of Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible hides a Land Rover Defender Convertible. What the British brand has not dared to launch will be done by the Dutch bodybuilder Niels van Roij Design.

An interesting project that will transform the image of the Land Rover Defender 90, especially from the rear view. The new SUV in which the iconic model of the brand has become will undergo a major transformation, as the rear of the cabin will disappear, including the rear pillars, revealing a completely free and new area. In addition, the Dutch will have to adequately reinforce the chassis structure, appreciating a new structure between the windshield frame and the center pillars. Which means that the sunroof will only cover the rear area.

View of the Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible, the Defender 90 Convertible arriving in 2022

The Defender Cabrio will be a reality although as an external one-off

The intention of the designers is to follow to the millimeter the style advanced by the Niels van Roij specialists, and to assemble an electric canvas roof that will fold into a ‘Z’ shape at the rear Land Rover model, without specific roof mounting. This will be the main quality of the five unique units that are going to be manufactured, and that those of Heritage Customs have already confirmed for 2022. Although the customization catalog is endless, the Dutch have already advanced two combinations previously.

For the exterior, you can choose between three metallic colors, the «Kokkini Paralia» -a shade of dark red-, the «Solihull Sand» and the «Côte Blue», combining for luxurious 22-inch diameter alloy wheels with white flashes. or whole white. The bumpers are black, and the engine ventilation grills located on the front wings or on the hood panel are presented with the attractive rusty or matte black finish. The canvas roof is offered in beige or black.

Of course, inside they will also offer a very special image. The best materials will line an interior practically handmade, highlighting an attractive and luxurious upholstery of Italian ‘Spinneybeck’ leather for sporty front seats and the special steering wheel, of which they have not revealed its final appearance, but they have shown one of the key cards of this creation: the price. Standard, without customization to suit the client, without taxes and approximate, amounts to nothing less than 138,500 Euros. Of course, including the price of the Defender 90 that reaches about 65,000 Euros.