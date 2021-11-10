Lancia will once again be an international brand. The strategic plan that the iconic firm has launched includes the launch of three new models that will allow it to sell cars outside of Italy again from the year 2024. These new launches include a new generation of the popular Ypsilon as well as the return of the Lancia Delta. Electrification will be key.

All the machinery has been put into operation to be able to face a few years to come that will be decisive in the immediate future of Lancia. The iconic Italian brand faces a defining period. Having the support of Stellantis, one of the great giants of the automotive industry, will allow it to carry out a product offensive that has a clear final objective. And it is neither more nor less than once again being an international brand.

Lancia will once again sell cars outside of Italy. In just a few years the company will leave the safety of its native country to enter, once again, other European countries that it considers key to this roadmap that has been established. Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, has given new keys regarding the strategic plan that is already underway and that will change the company forever.

The Lancia Ypsilon will have a new generation and will debut a 100% electric version

Lancia’s offensive to once again be an international brand



Within the automobile conglomerate Stellantis the brand Lancia is positioned at the same level as DS Automobiles and Alfa Romeo. The company is determined to leave behind as soon as possible the times in which it has managed to survive operating in a single market (Italy) by marketing a single model, the Lancia Ypsilon. The entry into the scene of new models with the latest Stellantis technology will be key to making the leap into new markets.

Napolitano, in an interview with a specialized medium, assured that Lancia will be international again in 2024. In addition, he noted that Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and Spain will be the first markets to which the brand will return. The United Kingdom will be another preferred market although operations will begin later.

The Ypsilon is a central pillar that, had it not existed, it is more than likely that the brand would have disappeared. Since its commercial launch, approximately 3 million units have been sold. One of the launches that Lancia has on the agenda for the coming years is neither more nor less than a new generation of the Ypsilon. A generational change that will completely renew the model. What’s more, on a technical level it will be totally new.

The new generation of the Ypsilon will be the previous step to the full electrification of Lancia. And it is that the new Ypsilon will have a gasoline engine with light hybrid technology (MHEV) of 48 volts as well as a 100% electric version. Future models will be, according to Napolitano himself, exclusively electric.

Lancia will bet on 100% electric cars

Once the generational change of the Ypsilon materializes, it will be time to expand the range with new models. The brand will introduce a compact SUV as well as a compact

what will the return of the Lancia Delta. These two models, as we have previously pointed out, they will only be available in a 100% electric format.

The design process is being supervised by Jean-Pierre Ploue. In addition, the creation of certain synergies with the aforementioned Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles is being analyzed since the three brands are framed within the same group. “Lancia will offer a clean and understated Italian elegance, with smooth surfaces and great quality,” said Napolitano.

These new models will be equally decisive for the repositioning that the brand will undergo. Napolitano wants to attract a different audience to Lancia. Right now, two-thirds of buyers are women with an average age of 45 and no children. In addition, it will give a boost to online sales, which will make it possible to avoid the creation of a vast network of traditional dealerships. Napolito highlighted that about 100 dealerships will be launched: “I visualize around 100 showrooms in around 60 European cities. They will be dedicated spaces and not rooms shared with other brands ”.