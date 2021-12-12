Lancia has launched a process of internal revolution that will change the Italian brand forever. With the clear objective of guaranteeing its future and viability, Lancia will copy Mercedes’ strategy to prioritize profitability over volume.

The iconic Italian brand Lancia It has set in motion all its machinery with the aim of carrying out an ambitious process of internal revolution. A strategic plan has been formed that will change this firm forever. Stellantis, the automobile group to which Lancia belongs, has conceived a margin of a decade so that the Italian brand can leave behind each of the serious problems that it carries and that, without a doubt, are a drag on its future.

In recent months, some of the keys to the roadmap to be followed by Lancia for years to come. A roadmap in which electrification will be the protagonist and that, as a great strategic move, Lancia will once again sell cars outside of Italy from 2024. That’s right, the historic brand will once again be international and will leave the safety and comfort of its native country .

Lancia will return to Spain in 2024

Lancia will copy Mercedes to prioritize profitability



Leaving aside the new launches that Lancia will make in the short term as well as its internationalization strategy, how will the brand become profitable and economically viable? According to the statements made by the top leader of the Italian company, things are quite clear. Lancia will copy Mercedes. The objective is none other than to seek profitability on volume.

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, in a statement to a specialized media has highlighted that in the In recent times the brand has focused on making a profit through large sales volumes. And although he emphasizes that volumes are important, in the new era in which the company is entering, profitability per unit will take priority.

“Clearly volumes are important, but our goals are profitability. We still have to work and we have to look at a benchmark… which for us is Mercedes. I do not want to say that we want to fight with Mercedes, that would be naive, but that is an example of what we are looking at, “Napolitano said.

The Lancia Ypsilon has recently released the limited series Alberta Ferretti

Lancia will enter the premium market



Lancia is at the same level as Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles at the car conglomerate Stellantis. For this colossus of the automotive industry, the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer globally, Lancia is considered a premium brand. However, unlike Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles, Lancia will focus on the European territory. However, Napolitano does not rule out an expansion beyond the Old Continent in the near future.

«Initially our goal is to make 25 to 30% of our sales abroad, to reach 50-50%. Our aggressive electrification strategy and our focus on market segments that are very strong in Europe will help us. ‘ And what is equally important, Lancia will place special emphasis on online car sales. Napolitano was quite clear about this: “My goal is to make a car purchase possible with just three clicks.”