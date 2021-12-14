12/13/2021 On at 21:18 CET

EFE

LaLiga announced this Monday the sale of the audiovisual rights of LaLiga Santander for the next five seasons, those between 2022/23 and 2026/27, to the Movistar and DAZN platforms for a total amount of 4,950 million euros.

The entity chaired by Javier Tebas described the operation as “historic” for Spanish football clubs and fans and, through an official statement, explained the terms of the awarding contest that came to an end this Monday.

“The contest has been resolved with the award of 4,950 million euros for the next 5 seasons, the winners being: Movistar with a total of 5 games per day plus 3 full days; and DAZN with another 5 games per day”, explained LaLiga .

“This represents a small increase in audiovisual income compared to the equivalent lots in the previous cycle.. The lots pending award, corresponding to LaLiga SmartBank, the Horeca channel and the free-to-air game, will foreseeably go out to tender between February and March 2022, “he added.

With this operation, LaLiga, he stressed, manages to “maintain” audiovisual income in a “context” in which most of the major European leagues “have peaked” and they reduce their income in the last cycles when many experts of the sector “predicted important decreases”.

“The possibility that this time the offers will be for 5 years contributes to greater stability in the medium term and creates greater certainty among the successful bidders to invest in the content. In this way, LaLiga is comparable to what they already do in other leagues and major sports competitions, reinforcing their competitiveness, “he added.

Likewise, LaLiga highlighted that the number of national and international offers received by its body to commercialize the rights was very high and expressed the interest that the Spanish championship aroused “thanks to its great audiovisual product.

“In addition to this award at the national level, we have recently attended other international agreements of great significance in the United States, Mexico and Latam, which also reaffirm the interest of the international industry in LaLiga and ensure the economic stability of the competition in the medium term, “concluded the aforementioned statement.