Illegal broadcasts are a serious problem within digital platforms, since it is considered content piracy, for this reason various organizations have sought effective ways to shield themselves from this situation, that is why LaLiga goes for illegal broadcasts making use of new technologies digital. LaLiga has spent several years fighting with the piracy of digital transmissions, not only within the illegal retransmission of soccer matches, but also within what is related to all kinds of sports; However, it is worth mentioning that retransmission within IPTV services is extremely problematic, because each time one of these servers disappears, they are reborn almost immediately.

new technologies for detecting piracy.

It has been reported that the organization has made constant efforts to considerably increase the technology that allows it to combat illegal broadcasts, making use of digital tools or software such as Marauder, Lumière and the recent Blackhole.

These integrations designed to combat illegality were mentioned in a statement made on the official LaLiga website, where it is mentioned that Marauder is one of the new technologies with which they will seek to combat this growing crime. Marauder’s technology will allow you to locate more precisely, as well as allowing you to draw a map where most of the illegal pages and sites were located.

On the other hand, Lumière, is a software capable of supporting the investigation and feedback of internet traffic, which will be in charge of the extraction of evidence and digital data, this tool was so efficient that it has also been integrated within the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Government of Spain and INDECOPI of Peru.

Those in charge of combating the illegality in the broadcasting of LaLiga sport, now officially integrate a new digital tool; Blackhole, this digital tool has among its main tasks, extract information from IPTV and Cardsharing platforms, this new tool has the ability to store and categorize all kinds of images within the platform in real time.

Given this, the person in charge of the Technological Protection of Content, Emilio del Castillo, referred to this new tool as “The greatest achievement of this season has been the development of the Blackhole software, which has helped us to draw maps of IPTVs nationally and internationally. which has helped us to define our strategy ”.

However, it is worth mentioning that LaLiga also announced that it has been in conversation to obtain more technology, since they mentioned that in the next events they will seek to integrate NEKO, this tool will be used to report manually, on social networks, the illegal transmissions, which will allow this process to be generated more easily and efficiently.

With these new digital integrations, it will be sought to consciously and constantly combat illegal live broadcasts, which generate numerous economic losses, therefore these tools will not only seek to lower broadcasts but also map and disappear the illegal sites through which they are broadcast. .

