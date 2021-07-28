Since last May, Grupo Lala, headed by Eduardo Tricio, announced its intention to leave the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), through the purchase of all its outstanding shares; However, its withdrawal has no date, as it is still awaiting approval from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

The CEO of the dairy company, Arquímedes Celis, said in a conference with analysts that at this moment the process is being administered by the bidders and their legal representatives; But before presenting the public offer to buy the securities in the hands of the investing public, they must have the authorization of the CNBV.

While Lala’s finance director, Alberto Arellano, He recalled that a group of group partners announced their intentions to acquire through a public offering, at a price around 20% above the price prior to the announcement.

“That is what we know and can share, the other that is pending is that the authorities authorize or not this, is what we can say,” said the manager.

And is that the trust that the company currently controls has 54.9% of the group’s shares and some of the members of the Council, including the president, Eduardo Tricio, are beneficiaries of the same.

During the second quarter, the dairy company achieved annual sales growth of 0.6%, with a value of 20,161 million pesos, where Mexico was the only country that presented growth with 3.8%.

Arquímedes Celis commented that they still see some consumer problems, which they are attacking with portfolio innovation and reformulations.

“We are taking concrete steps in the refocused strategy to reduce Brazil’s cost structure and improve its operational efficiency. This includes portfolio optimization for productivity improvements, including corporate restructuring, better control of product waste and high annual capacity utilization, as well as proactively implementing price increases while maintaining our competitiveness in this market. ”

