

Jan 06, 2022 at 19:22 CET



The Spanish Laia Sanz (Mini X-Raid), who finished 28th in the fifth stage of the Dakar, held this Thursday in Riyadh, said they were “very lucky” because only the car had the third and fourth gears, after breaking the box of changes 74 kilometers from the finish line.

The mechanical failure of the car marked the fifth stage for the Catalan driver. “We couldn’t engage any of the other four. We have been very lucky because it happens to us inside the dune cord and we could not have left there& rdquor ;, told the 20-time offroad motorcycle world champion.

Laia Sanz was upset with the organization due to the start format of the stages: “It is not fair that they put those who are behind in the starting order in front. It is not understood that before, to be a priority, you had to earn it with your results and now there are many T1 priorities that are because they have paid to enter the world championship. It’s a matter of common sense and safety. “

Despite the mechanical setback and the problems at the start, Laia Sanz and her co-driver, the Italian Maurizio Gerini, managed to get rid of a good handful of vehicles that preceded them, and in the second half of the special, which consisted of 394 timed kilometers, they gained more positions and aspire to be close to the top twenty.