Laia Sanz is a true Dakar veteran. However, the toughest rally-raid in the world is a very special setting that allows you to face new adventures. In fact, the Catalan will experience her first Dakar in the car category in 2022. He will do it at the wheel of one of the Mini ALL4 Racing of the X-Raid team. German training is one of the reference structures in the specialty, with extensive experience and a first-rate technical team. Laia herself has been able to verify this in the tests she has completed with the team, as well as in the recent Ha’il Rally, a test in which she left a very good feeling. After 11 appearances in the Dakar on a motorcycle, Laia faces a new challenge.

Own Laia sanz This is how he admits it: «My first Dakar by car is a very big challenge and I’m very excited about it. I’ve always been known for getting out of my comfort zone and trying new things, like when I won in Trial and decided to do the Dakar and Enduro. I have reached a point where I felt fulfilled after what I had achieved in these eleven editions of the Dakar by motor. I have achieved much more than I could have imagined and was looking forward to making the leap to cars. There are many unknowns in this adventure. I am no longer 20 years old and there are many dangers on a motorcycle. The change in the style of the race did not make me enjoy so much and everything has been aligned to start a new stage ».

Analyzing her options, Laia added: “The truth is that I am quite surprised at how well we performed in Ha’il Rally. Obviously, there were failures, the normal ones when you get into the car and that’s why we went there for a run. In terms of pace, we were surprised, because without ever having ridden with a large car on a stage with sand, on dunes, we were better than expected. We were close to riders who are quite ahead in the Dakar. However, it will be different there, because much more happens and it is a longer race, with more difficult navigation. In spite of everything, we are encouraged, hoping to be able to have a good race if we are intelligent. The first objective is to finish, I think that is the key for this first year ».