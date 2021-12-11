

In its debut with Mini and only three weeks after its debut on four wheels in the Dakar Rally 2022, Laia sanz and his co-pilot Maurizio gerini have completed their participation in the Ha’il Rally , in Saudi Arabia, in seventh position of the fourth stage, 7:39 from the winner Nasser Al-Attiyah, and have finished in the same position in the final general classification. A resounding success and a boost of morale for Laia, who after eleven years running the Dakar in the motorcycle category makes a risky bet with the move to cars.

The Italian Maurizio gerini, who has four editions of the Dakar on motorcycles with a 14th place (2019) as the best result and competing without assistance, has shown great rapport as Laia’s navigator in the Saudi desert, the setting where the next Dakar will take place and in which the tandem has accumulated almost 1000 kilometers of filming. The Catalan had problems on the second day of the Ha’il rally, but the general balance could not be more positive.

For his part, Nasser Al-Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel (Toyota) took the victory in Ha’il , winning three of the four rounds and ending with more than 20 minutes of advantage about e Dennis Krotov (Mini). The Qatari has thus achieved his fifth title of the Cross-Country Rally World Cup.

