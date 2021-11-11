House of gucci is one of Ridley Scott’s productions that promise to mark a before and after in the world of cinema, at least for fashionistas. The turbulent history of one of the most important Italian families, with the permission of the Versace, has cast Lady Gaga in the eye of the media hurricane.

The versatile artist is on promotion in London (remember the imposing purple dress she wore a couple of days ago) and her latest total look Gucci has been photographed as Gaga left behind her hotel in the iconic Leicester Square. A style that makes it clear that logomania is more alive than ever.





The design that Gaga defends belongs to the acclaimed Aria collection by Gucci. The straight-cut midi dress and cape with leather details are covered with the famous monogram starring the letter G. At the feet, the artist remains true to her style with lace-up boots in ecru with an XXL platform (at plus pure style Bad romance).

Waiting to be able to enjoy House of gucci on the big screen it is shorter than we think: next November 26 this film will occupy the halls of our country. We are sure that until that date we will be able to see Lady Gaga with lookazos on many occasions, so we will be attentive.

Photographs | Gtres