Well, yes, the moment we have all been waiting for a few months now has arrived. It’s been long overdue, but House of Gucci, the movie inspired by the shocking true story of the family emporium behind the Italian fashion label, hits theaters. In fact, London has been the perfect setting to premiere it and extend the red carpet that has received its protagonists, Among those who have not been missing (as is logical and normal) her: Lady Gaga.





And no, it has not disappointed, nor has it left anyone indifferent with the chosen look, because, it has simply been spectacular. Once again the singer has had the ability to surprise and conquer us in equal measure with this vaporous look that spoke for itself.





Lady Gaga wore a Gucci design (of course), of those who appeared on November 2 at the Gucci Love Parada parade held on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles and where Alessandro michele He did his magic, included in this one.





A flowy dress in an intense purple, loaded with transparencies, where every detail is a jewel and that the singer defended perfectly within the most casual style that she has worn so much over the years.





Of course, this red carpet has also given us moments of the singer along with other protagonists of the film such as Jared Leto and Adam Driver.





Without a doubt, a moment to succeed, show off and with which he has managed to take off our hats.

Photos | Gtres