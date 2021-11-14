Lady Gaga doesn’t stop. The star continues to promote the expected House of Gucci, whose release date is November 26. The production represents the return of the star to the big screen after conquering us with his performance in ‘A star is born’.

This weekend the premiere From the film she has played in Milan and for the occasion Gaga wore a very sexy dress.





The star has opted for a tight passion red dress signed by Versace Atelier and created exclusively for her. A design made of satin silk, with a corseted body and mesh detail, and a skirt with a sensual opening that ends in a train. A model Inspired by dresses from the Versace Spring-Summer 1995 collection.





A red carpet look that has been completed with maxi platform pumps and satin red heels, a link necklace and a multitude of bracelets.

Photos | Gtres