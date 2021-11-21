Since House of Gucci premiered in London a few days ago with a spectacular red carpet that left no one indifferent, Lady Gaga and the rest of the actors have been traveling city after city until arriving in Los Angeles where we have been able to see the singer with a great makeover.

And it is that on this occasion, beyond surprising us with an impressive and shiny Valentino design with which Lady Gaga put the whole public in her pocket, He left us with a new look, a haircut of those that we did not expect.





Specifically, we have a haircut bob ideal with short bangs slightly tilted that is now one of the top trends, which not only stylizes your face, but also looks great and has the ability to completely renew your style.

Most likely it is a wig. We already know that Lady Gaga is very given to use this type of accessories, But if it were for real, we are looking forward to seeing him combed in more ways because he is sure to be able to get the most out of it.

Photos | Gtres