They have been talking about House of gucci, the new and ambitious project behind Ridley Scott. The film will focus on the famous Italian family and the dark past that surrounds them. After so many months, their first trailer was finally released and it’s completely amazing.

House of gucci It will take us into the story of Patrizia Reggiani, who was arrested and charged with ordering the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the 1990s. To carry this well-known story forward, Ridley Scott chose a cast full of well-known stars from the world of acting.

In the skin of Patrizia Reggiani we will meet Lady Gaga, who will be in charge of leading the story with total naturalness. The rest of the cast includes Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Reeve Carney. To make the story completely believable, all the characters are very well characterized. Mainly Jared Leto, who looks completely unrecognizable.

An ambitious movie

Ridley Scott’s new movie is based on the book House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed, which was published in 2001 by Sara Gay Forden. This case became very popular, since it was headed by the Gucci family, who were great references in the world of fashion and in Italian high society.

This film is scheduled to premiere in November 2021. It will then arrive on Paramount +, the studio’s streaming service. Undoubtedly, House of Gucci promises to be another of the great successes of Ridley Scott, who already has his fans accustomed to throwing surprising stories in the cinema.