The 2021 WTCR season closed in Russia, land of Lada. The brand, with a TCR program in its country of origin, did not miss the visit of the World Touring Car Cup and entered two Lada Vesta Sport TCRs to compete with his two regular drivers in TCR Russia, Mikhail Mityaev and Kirill Ladygin. However, the role of the local brand was quite discreet, since the focus of attention was on the fight for the title. What’s more, Lada’s TCRs failed to demonstrate their true potential, since any vehicle registered under ‘wild card’ has to drag an extra compensation ballast. Despite this, Lada Sport Rosneft finished with a very good feeling and is considering returning to WTCR full time.

Own Artem Tolokonnikov, responsible for Lada’s TCR project, has dropped that the firm is evaluating a program in the WTCR for 2022, although it acknowledges that no decision has yet been made on the matter. In the end, Lada Sport’s absolute priority is the local market and the success achieved this year at TCR Russia should continue, although that does not mean that the World Cup option is very succulent: «So far, there is nothing defined, there is no decision on this matter. There are still a few months. An announcement of the team’s program for 2022 will be made in the spring. If we decide to compete in the WTCR again, then this project will be reported».

Appreciating the image shown by Lada during the WTCR event in Sochi, Tolokonnikov added: «The extra weight seriously affected the speed of our Lada Vesta Sport TCR. The race took place on a track with a very long straight, where each extra kilogram of weight greatly influences top speed. The pilots noticed that the ballast added around 1.5 seconds to the lap time. However, this was not the biggest challenge for the team. The biggest challenge was on the Goodyear tire. At TCR Russia we use Yokohama brand rubbers, with completely different properties. Before long, the drivers had to understand the new tires, but there was no time to set the car perfectly.