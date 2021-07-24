Lada has started the marketing of a renewed and interesting version of its popular Niva Legend. The new Lada Niva Bronco bursts onto the scene with the aim of offering both high 4×4 performance and high comfort. The Russian brand highlights that its popular SUV has become more comfortable.

The new Lada Niva Bronco it’s here. Lada has announced the beginning of the commercialization of this renewed model. A version that is characterized by providing its popular 4×4 SUV with a higher level of comfort without subtracting one iota of its off-road capacity and performance away from the asphalt of the big city. The starting point for the development of the new Niva Bronco was the Lada Niva Legend in its three-door body variant.

In addition to taking the three-door model as a starting point, the top-of-the-range specification has been used, so the equipment is very. Heated seats and mirrors as well as air conditioning are standard equipment. Lada offers the new Niva Bronco in two trim levels: Luxe and Prestige.

The new Lada Niva Bronco is based on the more equipped version of the Niva Legend

Lada Niva Bronco, an SUV ready to face the harsh Russian winter



In its Luxe configuration, the new Niva Bronco features metal bumpers, wheel arch extensions and 15-inch wheels wrapped in MT tires. The Prestige version adds to the above fog lights, a new radiator grille as well as solid plastic bumper reinforcements for certain areas of the exterior.

Additionally this equipment can be completed with a roof light panel and a special paint with a camouflage pattern for the body is available.

If we put the outside aside and venture into the interior of the new Niva Bronco we will find a completely new instrument panel together with a new air conditioning system. Lada ensures that the new seats offer a higher level of comfort and that, in turn, various modifications have been made to improve the acoustic insulation of the passenger compartment while reducing vibrations.

The Lada 4×4 recently changed its name and adopted the trade name Niva Legend

The Niva Bronco, with this set-up, consolidates and ratifies itself as the most adventurous alternative of the Niva Legend range. The system 4×4 drive together with a reinforced suspension and all the exterior defenses that it boasts, it makes it possible to venture on all kinds of roads. Lada points out that it is already available in its network of official dealers.