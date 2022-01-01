We live in an age where it has become more popular integrate choice and consequence mechanics into gamesAlthough rarely does a game fully explore the impact of player decisions and their lasting consequences. The last game that promised me this and I don’t feel like it really delivered was Cyberpunk 2077. And the game that I felt the most weight for in my decisions was The Outer Worlds, which is why I loved the game.

It is not very fair to put these examples in this analysis of Lacuna, since we are talking here about an indie game that nevertheless has a strong commitment to this element as the basic mechanics of its gameplay. Lacuna is the first game from German developer DigiTales Interactive. It is a sci-fi pixel art detective adventure set in a futuristic universe of technological advancements, troubled planetary alliances, and social divisions.

Lacuna analysis

The idea of mixing sci-fi and plot noir works on Lacuna quite well. After a somewhat tedious start, you take on the role of Neil Conrad, a CDI agent tasked with investigating the murder of a political ambassador from a neighboring planet. And like good story noir, an event like that is only the topmost layer in an intricate web of secrets that will have a definite impact on Conrad’s life and the solar system itself.

Lacuna is a game that is essentially about being a detective. You go from area to area and you must solve a part of the mystery from the information that the NPCs give you, and then you must make a decision, which will also be final. The game has an automatic save system but not a manual one. This means that in practice you cannot save yourself, and that when you make a decision it will be final. That you can’t change your choices is an awkward mechanic but it makes sense in the overall design of the game.

Also, with a duration of 4 and a half hours, you have the option to finish it again and try new decisions. The interesting thing is that the decisions you make in the game are not just one more mechanic, but they are basically the essence of the game. And the consequences can be enormous and are not always immediate, which means that you find yourself on edge as the story progresses, wondering how events will unfold.

Also, like in real life, conversations cannot be repeated and responses are timed, which gives you only a moment to make a decision, which is often far from clear and sometimes you just don’t have the right answers.

Pixel Art

Not everyone is a fan of Pixel Art. Which makes sense when you have big productions and hyper-realism in your mind. Pixel Art seems like a primitive way to build a virtual world, but nowadays it is quite an interesting artistic decision, which goes beyond resources. It’s not just about resources. It also happens that the Pixel Art is a window to the world of the classic, in which new creators can explore quite important options.

This immersion is reinforced by a few top-notch visual effects. The art they have created with Lacuna is truly incredible: the plans, details and lighting are used to phenomenal effect, the market districts are bustling with activity, the skyscrapers and neon landscapes are seen in the distance. All of this contributes to the feeling of a layered and prosperous world, offering a glimpse into how far the consequences of Neil’s actions go.

A graphic adventure that refreshes the formula

Lacuna opens the doors to a change in the adventure game formula. His idea breaks with tradition in his approach to investigations. As agent of the CDI, Neil must question witnesses, gather evidence, and connect the dots to solve a case.. Pressing a button activates ‘Investigation Mode’, pointing to interesting objects or items that provide vital information. Furthermore, the game’s story evolves in various ways.

Depending on the result of your investigation, you will run into quite different narrative moments. The game has a very useful tool when it comes to uniting the story and the essence of the investigator. It is a mobile that stores clues, conversations and useful information that could affect the investigation you are carrying out. Once you have reached a conclusion on a case, you must submit a report to the CDI, detailing your findings.

This moment of investigation will lead you to solve a case or let a dangerous criminal get away and manages to truly reproduce the experience of being a detective. These types of aspects, along with the different paths that the game can take according to your decisions, make Lacuna a quite fresh graphic adventure within the genre.

In conclusion: the problems

Sometimes it feels like Lacuna may be somewhat unfair about her ‘no turning back’ design decision after making a decision. Especially if you take into account that the game is entirely in English, and that if you do not have competence in that language, you will be very limited. It also happens that sometimes it is felt that some characters were able to develop better. However, all these complaints are just small problems with the interesting proposal of the game.

At 4.5 hours in length, this game becomes so satisfying that you want a little more. The way he explores the weight of choice and the consequences becomes quite incredible. Lacuna is a renewing experience, absorbing, who wisely uses his proposals to develop a story at the same time.