No matter how old you are, you surely know the Peanuts, and it is very likely that his gang has moved you on more than one occasion. These iconic drawings, born as a comic strip in the 1950s, have become a timeless symbol of innocence and friendship, which continues to accumulate fans all over the world today. So it’s no surprise that his collaboration with Lacoste is a generous dose of good vibes and cuteness.

In this Christmas story, Snoopy and the brand’s signature crocodile become an unlikely but perfect duo, navigating a path of nostalgia and style. vintage. If you think about it, the two creatures are not that different; Both stand out for their uniqueness and have managed to captivate beyond cultural and generational differences. This particularity unites them at a time when the imagination flies freely and new icons emerge.

(Courtesy)



Between sweatshirts, sneakers, T-shirts and, of course, polo shirts, this genderless collection has something for every style. His character without distinctions of the masculine and feminine, arrives just at the exact moment to celebrate as never before the time that invites us to live in peace and without prejudice. The capsule exudes a happy and irresistibly simple vibe, making it versatile to fit into your wardrobe.