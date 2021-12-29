Labor flexibility is an extra salary benefit that a company can offer to satisfy part of the personal needs of its employees, without this incentive representing an additional expense for the company.

In the 2022 Remuneration Study, carried out by the specialized recruitment firm PageGroup, it is revealed that for 38.1% of the organizations in Mexico, labor flexibility consists of working the same working days and with the same number of hours, only that the employees can choose the schedule.

Then there are the work centers that believe that labor flexibility is to work fewer days a week, although with a higher hourly load, and the employers that consider it total in terms of workload and hours. For Nissan, flexibility is breaking old paradigms and incorporating the voice of the employee in decision-making.

Expansion: How do you experience labor flexibility in this new stage of the company?

Carlos Domínguez: We want to give flexibility and be able to go one step ahead with our talented competitors. What we give in terms of support is higher than what the law requires of us, in order for employees to be able to carry out their work and to continue the operation of the business.

Since June 2020 we have implemented a hybrid scheme, we have a 50/50 modality and we know that there will be positions that will work 100% remote or face-to-face. (As the case may be) we give employees a semiannual monetary support so that they invest it in the payment of internet, electricity, real estate for home office, food or whatever they decide. We also offer short Fridays, floating work days, staggered hours, exchanges and extended licenses.

Who decides the flexibility is the employee, based on their needs and functions. We are still adjusting to what manufacturing workers are looking for, but for the rest there are hybrid schemes. The intention is that they are in the office for a maximum of three days. Last year and this year we had a product launch and we handled everything virtually, with better results than what we had been doing before. We want to break the paradigm that you have to be physically in the organization.

I: What results have you had since you offered this new flexible work scheme?

CD: Nissan Mexicana is among the best results at the global level of the company. Employee engagement and satisfaction levels are above 80%. And staff turnover is at 3.5%, a relatively low number in this sector. This is very exciting for us, but it also fills us with challenges because we have to go one step further to keep our employees motivated. For this, we are working very hard with the leaders because they are the ones who are in charge of making the organizational transformation, it is not that Human Resources does it directly.

E: In addition to flexibility, what other ailments did you perceive in the organization?

CD: At the start of the pandemic, we were overloading employees with virtual job boards. We found out thanks to a sampling and to various platforms that we use to listen to them and adjust decisions. We also implement a much more focused employee care scheme that provides psychological, legal, legal service, and so on.

Another point to address was the contribution we make to society, inclusion and diversity; how listening to minority groups has led us to go to great lengths to create a culture where people feel comfortable expressing themselves.

At the same time, we continue to work on virtual education, we have Nissan University, we are the only automotive company that has a government-certified school. It is for all employees who did not have the opportunity to finish their studies, we teach both technical and engineering careers. Some teachers are our own employees or managers within the organization.