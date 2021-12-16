The recruiter just took notes. After a brief pause, he looked at the applicant who was at the bottom of the selection process and said: “We don’t think they want to retaliate against us for hiring you, but if they do, you will have our legal support.” After all, they were direct competition.

This labor lawsuit has been filed since 2015 and the next hearing is in December of this year. The name of the young man – who was hired – is one of those that appear in the index that lists the collaborators who sued their expatriates or who had a labor lawsuit. It is a public access database issued by the Conciliation and Arbitration Board, in accordance with the Law of Transparency and Access to Information, which includes which court handles each case, the number of files and the progress or the resolution.

“In the country, there is a guarantee so that the citizen in general can have access to all kinds of public information. Within this area, there are lawsuits not only in labor matters ”, explains Jaime Bustamante, legal director of the Manpower Group recruiting company for Mexico and Central America.

Although today, adds León Rodríguez, managing partner of the Littler law firm, the plaintiffs can already request that their personal data not be published, thanks to new procedural confidentiality clauses.

What is the labor bureau

Unlike the index used by the courts, the labor bureau is illegal and refers to the so-called blacklists or bulletins of people who had a conflict during their employment relationship with a company. Your goal is to veto candidates or leave a bad recommendation on them.

Article 133 of the Federal Labor Law prohibits the bulletin of workers who separate or are separated from their position so that they are not given employment again. Since employment is a human right, there should not be such a bureau.

“It may be the case that some companies search the index if an applicant has had previous problems, knowing that the information is public and that anyone has the right to sue if the previous company did not comply or did not settle based on the law ”, mentions Rodrigo Escartín, commercial lawyer and member of the National Association of Business Lawyers (Anade).

In fact, there are companies such as the Mexico Labor Bureau, which are in charge of collecting employment information for their clients, in order to support them in hiring reliable personnel. However, “this is not a criterion that should influence any selection and recruitment process,” says Bustamante.

The criteria, he adds, have to be established objectively and based on the profile that is required to carry out a certain job, from the general characteristics of the person, their technical knowledge, soft skills, training and experience, depending on the activity to be carried out. perform.

“Manpower does not use any of these forms or avenues of information; much less are they used to select or separate any applicant, regarding the possibilities that they can be hired in some work activity ”, he adds.

Roberto Ventura, managing partner of the recruiting firm Neos RH Consultores agrees with him. Recruiters, he says, can perform psychological and psychometric tests to determine the profile and personality of each applicant. “[Además] We validate the information you give us to avoid handling false information. On average, five out of ten candidates lie to us about some information or alter it, especially in employment references and studies. This, being an element of honesty and probity, does influence not to hire. Not the index, because anyone has the right to sue their expatriate, “he says.

What to do if I am newsletter?

Although in a selection process, candidates usually present the best version of themselves, Bustamante advises being honest when asked what was the reason for the previous job separation. “Without fear of reprisals because, I insist, that is not a substantial element to obtain or not a job,” he points out.

In case the person knows that his expatriate is giving bad professional references of him in a newsletter, Rodríguez recommends notifying the labor authority so that an inspection can be carried out.

The labor lawyer assures that no particular sanction will be found for incurring in this malpractice. However, it points out that Article 1002 of the LFT establishes that the employer who violates the rules contained in the Internal Labor Regulations will be fined the equivalent of 50 to 500 times the Unit of Measurement and Update (UMA), that is , from 4,481 to 44,810 pesos.