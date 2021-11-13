The ninth edition of LABITCONF will arrive from November 15 to 20 in El Salvador.

The purpose of this event is to bring together different actors from the digital assets environment in the same space, to build a series of bridges between the Latin American audience and the main representatives of the international ecosystem.

This edition will have a hybrid format in order to allow access to all interested parties, combining both the face-to-face and online formats.

With the advance of vaccination against the coronavirus, more and more public spaces are beginning to be reactivated to make way for exhibitions, museums, concerts and conference cycles, in person.

Because of this, the virtual crypto environment has also benefited from them, which is why some crypto events and conference cycles have already been reactivated around the world. This is the case of LABITCONF, an event focused on Bitcoin and Blockchain issues that for the ninth consecutive year, will take place from November 15 to 20 in El Salvador, and will feature the participation of a group of experts in the crypto field such as Talent Network, Bitcoin Magazine, and Blockchain Summit Latam.

The place cannot be less important, especially if we remember that El Salvador turned Bitcoin into legal tender this year, which is why the crypto community will celebrate this historic event.

In addition, The purpose of this great event will be to bring together different actors from the digital asset environment in the same space, to build a series of bridges between the audience in Latin America and the main representatives of the international ecosystem., with the aim of supporting all those pioneering Salvadorans who are taking their first steps in the country governed by Bukele, and transforming this experience into an inspiration for other countries.

Format

Due to the current conditions in the world due to the coronavirus, This edition will have a hybrid format in order to allow access to all interested parties, combining both the face-to-face and online formats, also having the opportunity to access most of the content online.

Activities

Likewise, the event will focus on strengthening the community, through a series of activities aimed especially at the entrepreneur:

Crypto Hackathon for Latin American Entrepreneurs

Peer to peer networking opportunities between companies, startups, organizations and enterprises.

Instances of exchange with ministers and government areas.

Free legal affairs clinic for local entrepreneurs.

AMA aimed at the Salvadoran public.

In an agenda with more than 150 international references in more than 40 talks, the activities will be surrounded by a series of dissemination and education actions on technological principles and content as an introduction for all newcomers or those who hardly know about topics crypto, through a series of compression tools of technological possibilities that transcend government implementation.

“With this agenda we want everyone who attends LABITCONF to understand the specific applications and the future impact that this asset may represent in the industry. We hope to clearly present the potential, the advantages in transparency, reliability, time and cost efficiency of this type of transaction. This technology is disruptive and has applications in all industries, so we created a program with the purpose of educating participants to be prepared against the trends of the crypto world.”Stated Rodolfo Andragnes, general organizer of the conference.

Speakers

LABITCONF will have a group of experts on the subject who will give their perspectives and points of view about the current crypto environment, blockchains and other topics related to the crypto world. Among the characters that will be part of the conference cycle are:

Max keizer

Stacy Herbert

Jameson lopp

Giacomo Zucco

Bruce fenton

John newbery

Stephan livera

Ray youssef

Tatiana Moroz

Maggie wu

Tickets

For all those interested in being part of this crypto event, they can register and purchase their tickets on the site www.labitconf.com

This conference seeks to promote the relationship between experts, businessmen and world-class analysts with the main key players of the continent. The organizers of the event hope that the fair will become a meeting where all attendees can understand and keep up to date with the bitcoin and blockchain ecosystem in Latin America.

