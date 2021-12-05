The last fortnite event has shown us as revelation to the rock, in addition to delving into a new map of the video game.

The video game world In a strong bet today, the growing number of video players have generated great trends, which have been taken advantage of by all kinds of celebrities and brands, this because it is no longer only a video game but nowadays it is a active community of people immersed in the virtual world.

Videogames no longer generate income only for gamers, but eSports are already generating considerable income for this market; according to the graph of Statista, eSports revenues in Mexico are expected to reach 1,344 million dollars, which is why we have both a high level of players and spectators.

Those video games that are shown on different platforms and even connect the players of different consoles, are well received by users, a fact that has led to Fortnite to the top with millions of players around the world, managing to be one of the most important games today (and even in history).

Similarly, other factors are involved when it comes to carrying out Fortnite to the world view, their marketing strategies, where they choose to create different events and develop well-known characters, as Chespirito was at the time with his character from El Chapulín Colorado within this virtual world.

Epic Games ended Fortnite Season Chapter 2 after charting hit after hit with numerous collaborations, as well as an epic finale. The present day, Fortnite held a live event within its classic game mode Battle Royale, where at the end of a countdown an alarm sounded announcing a new world.

For this event, the Queen of the Cube opened a portal starting the game, from which aliens began to emerge. Following the continuous defeat of wave after wave of enemies, the portal was destroyed with the collision of a ship; it was there where the spectators and players enjoyed a cinematic, in which the character of “The Foundation“, Rescued” Jonesy “, however, the surprise came when it was shown that The Foundation was played by Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” (in the animated world).

During the end of the event, another gameplay sequence was revealed where two players were forced to run through life the characters together with the character of “The Foundation“, To end in a sequence in which players and spectators were able to observe how the island turned around, setting a new stage on earth.

Season one of Fortnite Chapter 3 is expected to arrive in the next few days, as a new Spider-Man character skin was revealed, plus new features and abilities will be included within the game system, such as sliding over it. floor and swing on structures, among other new features of the Battle Pass.

This time, Fortnite has chosen to do a new collaboration, this time with the rock In his event, however, this type of strategy is not only carried out by this video game, but lately it is turning out to be a reliable alternative to position a video game in the eyes of social networks.

Previously another video game of the style Battle royale implemented this strategy, by integrating the character of Venom from Marvel within its playable characters. These types of characters are usually well received by players, since gamers choose to spend a few hundred pesos to make use of these, improving their gaming experience and achieving some profits from the brands with which they are associated.

