When the temperature drops, our best weapons to cope with the cold with style come to light to achieve looks with which we avoid freezing, as well as we take advantage of the sales season to make ourselves unique garments like these down jackets from La Redoute that we can find up to half the price prior to Black Friday.

Betting on top brands and models in color blocks that take us back to a retro inspiration from the eighties, these jackets with sporty airs They will fit perfectly in any look you have in mind, and that you will also find with an extra discount.

Schott Sherpa Collar Jacket





A piece that bets on contrast both in color and in textures is what we see in this piece by Schott, featuring a dynamic color like yellow with a sherpa collar detail to make it more functional and comfortable.

You can find it reduced from 199 to 131.95 euros by adding the code BF21 in your purchase.

Schott two-tone sherpa Hills padded jacket

Superdry bi-material padded jacket





Combining materials like tweet with other more synthetic ones, this Superdry jacket is the fusion of both worlds: the formal and the sporty, making its design unique and perfect for any style.

You find it reduced from 129 to 72.24 euros.

Tweed Mix Fuji bi-material padded jacket

Puma Warmcell Padded Padded Jacket





Olive green tones and a black panel placed on the front of the jacket It is a proposal from Puma With which the best style to walk around the city is complete, and that is that the functionality of its hood makes it a perfect complement for this season.

You find it reduced from 109 to 59.95 euros.

Warmcell Padded Hooded Padded Jacket

La Redoute Collections two-tone down jacket





The ideal balance of two ideal colors for autumn, camel and blue are always welcome for this season, and there is nothing better than a color block jacket to energize our day-to-day styling.

You find it reduced from 69.99 to 34.98 euros.

Light bicolor down jacket

Jack & Jones lightweight hooded jacket





To give more life to a look, nothing like betting on more than one color, in this case, this lightweight hooded jacket from Jack & Jones has got us covered thanks to its horizontal stripes superimposed on a super sporty blue tone.

You find it reduced from 49.99 to 37.48 euros.

Ace Lightweight Hooded Padded Jacket

Fila logo three-tone jacket





A perfect retro dose of nostalgia overwhelms us with this three-tone jacket with Fila logo, and it is that its design dates back to the eighties, from where we took inspiration for sports looks with our favorite sneakers.

You find it reduced from 109 to 81.48 euros.

Fila small logo padded jacket

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.