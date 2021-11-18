Discounts prior to Black friday are beginning to sound in the market. La Redoute is one of the websites that has decided to advance to the “black Friday” of shopping and proposes succulent falls in its prices.

Until November 29, a discount code (BF21) will be active that offers all its products without 21% VAT, whether or not they are previously lowered. In addition, thanks to this discount code, all shipments are free.

Among its extensive catalog, we decided to hunt seven timeless, stylish and warm coats who will be our faithful companions winter after winter. A safe purchase with a discount that reaches 70%.





First, a classic camel model in a masculine style. A model made of soft and warm wool velvet, with a good fit and wide lapels. 135 euros , 64.72 euros with the code BF21.

Long buttoned coat, wool velvet





With a robe cut and black color, this coat bathrobe style it has a large neck and a wide shoulder area. It is made with 40% wool. 135 euros , 56.01 euros with the code BF21.

Long coat with tie belt





Those who want an elegant coat can opt for this coat with a straight cut, belt and fur on the neck. Made with wool velvet, a warm and comfortable fabric. 199 euros , 82.57 euros with the code BF21.

Long coat with buttoned closure





One of our favorite models is this faux fur coat, with matte effect on top. It closes with buttons and has two comfortable side pockets. 129 euros , 63.89 euros with the code BF21.

Black faux fur coat





When we talk about coats that go with everything we also refer to patterned models. This masculine cut model is great for both informal and formal outfits. 125 euros , 60.16 euros with the code BF21.

Long plaid print coat





This herringbone model with tailored collar, button closure, lapels and pockets side is a basic to wear with jeans and white shirts. 149 euros , 61.82 euros with the code BF21.

Long coat with striped button closure





We continue with another herringbone model, this masculine inspired coat, it has straight lines and a double-breasted design. It is a comfortable, spacious and warm design. 125 euros, 75.51 euros with the code BF21.

Double-breasted overcoat coat





