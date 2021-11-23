The Corner of Blues and other music

By Sandra Redmond

After almost two years of musical quarantine, the forums resume their activities at a rapid pace. Jazzatlán Capital It is one of those spaces in which the music has hardly stopped and at first with serious restrictions and currently with the definitive opening of its doors, it is one of the most requested and popular spaces in Mexico City.

This forum has opened its doors to different musical manifestations and on December 4 it is ready to receive The dog, a Mexican rock duet that will celebrate 24 years of existence in that space and will also commemorate 44 years of artistic work by one of its members, Parakeet, the Crazy clown.

The Bitch is something like a cult group. It has been defined as a duet of opposition rock, chamber rock, but in its compositions there is also some jazz, experimental music and above all, a good mood. Elena Sánchez, on bass and Perico on drums, fill the space with an enveloping sound that creates a very particular atmosphere through an extensive repertoire peppered with Perico’s humor.

On this evening, in his own way, Perico will celebrate 44 years of tartistic career, rock antics, suitcase toys and many other shows for children and adults, and always by his side is his partner in La Perra, Elena, who contrasts with her seriousness and sober posture the jokes and Perico’s irony.

His first record “La Perra “, was released in 1998 and later” Visual Friction “and” Romance with Anger “emerged., but their songs are heard as if they just did yesterday, because their music is timeless. His music doesn’t get old. And although they are not characterized by being a band dedicated to the production of many albums, they have a captive audience that likes their work and follows them on all stages where they perform. Perhaps next year in which they celebrate their first quarter of a century, they can deliver an anniversary album.

For now La Perra and Perico are waiting for us to celebrate their anniversary on December 4 at Jazzatlán Capitto (Guanajuato 239, Roma Norte neighborhood in CDMX). Secure your place and reserve at Whastsapp (55) 5459 2840.