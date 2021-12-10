

Joventut opens the thirteenth day of the Endesa League at the Olímpic where it welcomes the bottom of the competition, Coosur Real Betis (6pm). The green-black team is fourth in the ACB and hopes to continue with the good dynamics at home where it is one of the best teams in the competition. With 7 wins in 11 games, La Penya receives Betis at the bottom of the table but he has changed his coach and some players in recent days.

Joventut are showing that they are one of the best teams in the league and are facing a rival, Betis, who are not going through their best moment. For coach de la Penya Carles Duran, the concentration of your team tomorrow must be maximum: “We will have to do a lot of things well, especially to be more solid defensively, play with energy and be tactically focused,” said the coach.

“We play against a team that has changed coaches and have different routines. We always try to defend well, and when we are solid in defense, when we have energy, we are able to take the opponent out of their space and make easy points. If we are solid defensively, it is something important for us & rdquor ;, commented Duran.

Hillside but dangerous

Despite playing against the bottom, Duran warns of the dangers of Coosur Real Betis: “The Betis squad has players with experience in the league, they have a happy game with many points. It is logical that with defeats they lack some confidence But they have changed coaches and some players, and they sure bring positive energy to them. The most important thing is that we must focus on being the best possible team because winning tomorrow would be a step forward for the objectives of this first round & rdquor ;.

La Penya comes from losing in Europe and wants to turn the page quickly. For captain Albert Ventura, “it is a very important game because we are coming off a defeat. We are doing well in the league, we want to continue to be in the front positions. We know that it will be a difficult and cheating match against the last one, so we can’t trust & rdquor ;.

Beyond the virtues of Betis, Ventura is clear that the game depends on how Joventut plays: “They will come for all, they have made changes because they have to win, but more than thinking about them we must think about ourselves. Go out very motivated, do our basketball, defend, play well, have rhythm and control the game. And then for sure things will work out & rdquor ;.