La Molina: missing minor is already with his parents, according to the PNP

Through his official Twitter account, the National Police of Peru announced that the minor kidnapped in the afternoon in La Molina is already safe . “Karen Hurtado is already with her relatives. Thank you all for sharing and joining the search”The tweet reads. La Molina’s security cameras had captured the minor with a stranger at the door of her house and then got into a vehicle with an unknown destination.

In a video provided by the Municipality of La Molina, It can be seen that minutes after midnight on Wednesday, December 22, a man with a light polo shirt, dark jeans and an average build, left the girl at the door of her home. Once this was received by his family, the mysterious subject fled to an unknown destination.

During the search for the minor, her mother, Ingrid Marochorevealed that her daughter left home while she was cleaning her father; however, at the end the girl was not in any room. “I went to look for her in her room and she was not there, I went to the other rooms and she was not there. I noticed that the kitchen door was half open, I went outside to the street, to the main door, which is a gate that is always locked every day.“, he pointed. However, this time the mother found that the door was no longer secured.

Images obtained from district security cameras show a subject, in a black cap and white t-shirt, leaving the house with the girl, who wore a pink cafarena and flowered blue pants. “They open the door and go as going to Constructores, but they have gone to another street, then they return and go to Constructores with Engineers from where they grab a red taxi“The father of the minor revealed to the press. The vehicle mentioned was a Toyota Yaris with license plate F7C 193, which was boarded at 5:29 pm

DANGEROUS NETWORKS

When asked if this was the first time she had faced a similar danger, Karen Hurtado Morocho’s mother revealed that in the past she had discovered that her daughter had conversations with strangers through social networks. “He was punished and rather we talked about it, we even saw in “La rosa de Guadalupe” the cases that they present there. I have always talked to him about the subject”, She counted confused.

The minor would have opened a Facebook account, but her mother says she did not see any strange behavior in recent months . “Maybe he did it behind my back, secretly”, He mentioned. Ingrid Morocho suspects that the kidnapper would be a subject with whom the minor had been in virtual contact for a long time and to whom she had shared details of her home, as the images captured by the security cameras suggest that the minor already knew her abductor from the deal friendly that existed between them.

The father of the minor also referred to the use of social networks by the minor, commented that she did not have a cell phone, but did have a laptop that she used mostly for her classes. “While her mother was dedicated to her work, surely the girl has created her Facebook and has communicated with that person”He said at first.

“If you are looking at me – referring to the kidnapper – please, you are a father of a family, you are a man, please give me my daughter back. He’s eight years old, sir. He is a small person, he is a minor, please”Said Karen Hurtado Marocho’s father through tears.

At the end of this note, the National Police of Peru had not provided details about the situation of the unknown man It was only reported that the minor is safe with her loved ones.

