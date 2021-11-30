“We thank Jonathan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy,” said Galaxy President Chris Klein. “In five seasons with the Galaxy, Jonathan was a key piece of the team and a leader on and off the field.”

Trained with his brother Giovani in the lower categories of FC Barcelona, ​​Dos Santos played five seasons at the Spanish club and another three at Villarreal before landing in 2017 at the Galaxy.

The 31-year-old midfielder made a total of 103 MLS games with six goals and 12 assists.

In that period, the Galaxy barely qualified in a season for the playoffs, falling in the 2019 quarterfinals.

This season, the Los Angeles team finished in eighth place in the Western Conference, one below the postseason positions, despite the rebirth of the scorer, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, also from Mexico.

With the Mexican national team, Dos Santos lifted the 2015 and 2019 Gold Cup, in which he was the author of the only goal in the final against the United States.

The Galaxy announced the departure of the Mexican just two days after his general manager, Dennis te Kloese, also left his position for Feyenoord.