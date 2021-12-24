Cruz Azul calendar in 2021

Throughout 2021, the Cooperative reported significant investments in the Lagunas, Oaxaca plant, led by the inauguration of Kiln 5 and a 65% increase in cement production.

In September of that same year, the National Agency for Construction and Building Standardization and Certification (ONNCCE), awarded La Cruz Azul quality certificates for three of its products from the Lagunas Plant, Oaxaca. These are Portland Cement class 30, class 40 and masonry cement.

Finally, and after holding meetings with Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of CDMX and Martín Orozco, governor of Aguascalientes, Víctor Velázquez – president of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative – also met, at the end of last October, with Miguel Barbosa, head of the Puebla executive.

At this meeting, the possibility of jointly undertaking a series of social and sporting projects in the entity was analyzed. Likewise, the Cooperative reported a 60% growth in cement production in the state of Puebla, reflecting, as in Oaxaca, a substantial increase in the efficiency of the cement company’s production processes.

“This is how La Cruz Azul, after its historic re-founding, confronts and denies those who still intend to keep alive the heritage of corruption of the Álvarez family, becoming a living example for many causes and social movements concerned about the welfare of the people. workers, their families and their communities ”, concludes the statement.