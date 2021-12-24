It was “decided to dialogue with the tax authorities, in order to avoid uncertain legal confrontations, since matters of this nature can represent a long waste of time and resources for the company,” he explained in the document.

The difference was paid during this month and the company estimates that the payment will represent a net effect on its results of approximately 133 million pesos, a preliminary figure that is subject to review by its external auditors.

The La Comer payment is part of a series of reviews that the SAT has carried out on large taxpayers in recent years.

In February of this year, the pharmaceutical Genomma Lab agreed to a payment of 750 million pesos as part of the differential for fiscal years from 2013 until then.

In 2020, cases such as Walmart stood out, which paid the tax authority 8,000 million pesos due to a review of the sale operation of the Vips restaurant chain, acquired by Alsea in 2014.

Other relevant collections from the SAT in that year went to companies such as Femsa, with which a differential of 8,790 million pesos was agreed; BBVA, which in September of that year paid 3,200 million pesos in income tax for the periods 2006 to 2008, and from 2012 to 2015; and Grupo Modelo, which paid 2,000 million pesos for a review of income tax for 2013, 2014 and 2016.

These charges are part of a call by the SAT to large taxpayers to review the fiscal years of the last five years to present complementary returns in case their rates actually paid are lower than those published by the tax authority.