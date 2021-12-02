La Casa de Papel will have a spin-off in 2023

The last episodes of the fifth season of The Money Heist will come to Netflix in a few more days, however, the saga will not end yet. We say this because in 2023 there will be a new spin-off focused on one of the most important characters in the series.

This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues… Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq – Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

That’s how it is, Berlin It will have its own spin-off in the future, and previously it had already given indications of its existence. Alex Pina, creator of the series, he even mentioned that he had a few ideas in mind to continue the series in the future, and now we know what exactly he meant by this.

Apparently, this new series will be an origin story for the character played by Pedro Alonso, but for the moment, Netflix It has not released official details about the project. During a recent question and answer session, Alonso had the following to say regarding this spin-off:

“I know the producers will give the show a lot of twists and turns. The responsibility of creating a spin-off for such a popular series is a burden, and I hope we can have the courage to use all this incredible energy to risk it all one more time. “

Berlin: A New Series comes to Netflix at some point in 2023.

Via: Collider