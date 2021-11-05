We are getting closer and closer to seeing the end of one of Netflix’s most famous series, La Casa de Papel. We tell you all the info Here!

Just an exact month before the premiere of the last part of the last season of The Money Heist, Netflix finally released his trailer. The official account of the series uploaded it to their social networks with the description “The biggest heist in the world is coming to an end. The final season of # LCDP5 premieres on December 3, only in Netflix“.

The trailer has everything you would expect from the series: dramatic scenes, action, chases, bombs, and shooting. From what is seen in the trailer, we can see a closure to the history of all the characters in the series, even from Berlin. And finally we will know how the biggest heist of the renowned band will end: Will the Professor’s team win or will we see their defeat for the first time?

The synopsis for this part says “Tokyo is dead and the enemy still lurks in it Bank of Spain, hurt but dangerous as always. Facing their darkest hour, the gang hatches a bold new plan to mine the gold without anyone noticing. And to make matters worse, the Teacher It seems like he made one of the biggest mistakes of his life ”.

Netflix confirmed in July 2020 that the series was finally coming to an end. The first part of the last season came on September 3 of this year and the second part arrives on December 3. The second part has 5 chapters that will put an end to one of the most watched Spanish series in Netflix.

Many fans are afraid of what will happen in this season, since the first chapters had several deaths and injuries. But to know if all the protagonists will survive what could be the most ambitious heist of the Teacher, you have to wait until the last chapters reach the platform of streaming.

