Every time there is less for The Money Heist release your new episodes, which will mark the definitive end of the story.

After becoming one of Netflix’s most successful series, La casa de papel is preparing to say goodbye to its fans worldwide. The fiction of Alex Pina presented, a few months ago, the first part of its fifth season. On December 3, he returns to the catalog with his new episodes, which will be the last and will mark the final outcome of The Professor and his band.

As it was expected, Volume 2 of the fifth season of La casa de papel will pick up from the last broadcast of the first part of the installment. In this way, viewers will once again face the painful death of a main character, which will completely mark the fate of their companions. In this last instance, everyone will have to join forces and fight to end the robbery of the Bank of Spain at all costs.

Will the Professor keep his promise?

Although the robbers will fight with all their might and will try to get out of that place safe and sound, the truth is that the authorities will also give him a fight. From this side, they will not give up and will seek to complicate all the plans that they have in their mind. The teacher. In this latest installment of The Paper House, the main characters have a lot to lose. For this reason, fans are eager to see the new episodes and answer all the questions they have: Will the Professor be able to fulfill the promise that another member of the band will not fall?

Fans will be able to find out who will win this battle only on December 3, which will be the worldwide launch of the final season of The Paper House. Since Netflix rescued Antena 3 fiction, the production has not stopped gaining popularity in all parts of the world and has become one of the jewels of the streaming platform. Without a doubt, the most international Spanish series.