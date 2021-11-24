The Perfect Plan is the new Oikos campaign that was born as a result of the collaboration with the successful Netflix series, The Money Heist

“I am Carla, the community manager of Oikos, and I have been kidnapped by the band”, This is how the video that Oikos uploaded to its social networks begins last Friday. In it, he looks like the robbers, dressed in his characteristic red jumpsuit and Dalí mask from the series The Money Heist, they stroll through the Danone offices in the middle of the night to stay with all the Oikos. “But there is one thing that the teacher did not count on, the community always make hours of extra”, Carla concludes.

“It is the first time that we collaborate with a brand with such an impact, everyone loves La Casa de Papel and we felt that we should carry out a campaign to match”, explains Anna Serra, Brand Manager at Oikos. “For Carla, the perfect plan is to save the Oikos, for us it is to enjoy our favorite series with our favorite dessert”Serra continues.

The community manager, starring Aida Albesa, the brand’s real community, broadcasts weekly how her plan to return the Oikos to the people is progressing, which, among other actions, is achieved by the hand of the Olympic athlete Saúl Craviotto who has been collaborating with the brand long-time influencers Luc Loren and Juan Amodeo unconditional fans of The Money Heist.

The campaign launch video, initially intended only for networks, can also be seen on television accompanied by a 10 ”ad in which the band The Money Heist It is inside a safe full of Oikos, as if it were gold.

In addition, the brand has decorated more than 10,000 points of sale with refrigerators that simulate safes and will raffle 2 Smart TVs a week and will give away 100,000 agendas until the end of the year for the purchase of two packs of the brands Oikos, Danet or Danone desserts.

An international collaboration

It is the first time that the brand collaborates with Netflix and it does so internationally in four different countries (Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain) simultaneously with different brands of the company.

In Spain, the brand has created 5 different designs inspired by The Money Heist which can be found on supermarket shelves in the packs of Danet, Danone Mousse and two varieties of Oikos with Chocolate and Vanilla from the beginning of November to the end of December.